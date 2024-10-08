Axiom Advisory LLC Sells 399,435 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Axiom Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $66,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

