Axiom Advisory LLC Has $9.78 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $311.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $314.80. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.82 and a 200-day moving average of $295.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

