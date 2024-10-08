Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $10.08 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

