Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

