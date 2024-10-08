Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFAC stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

