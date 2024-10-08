SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,086 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 13.3% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $99,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after buying an additional 2,244,478 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,173,000 after acquiring an additional 296,017 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,518,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,999,000 after purchasing an additional 603,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,503,000 after buying an additional 397,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

