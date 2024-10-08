Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Traveka Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.