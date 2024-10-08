Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Invests $423,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VYM opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $128.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.