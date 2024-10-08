Security National Bank Acquires 149 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 197,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after acquiring an additional 134,391 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 290,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $75,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $273.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $500.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.86. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.