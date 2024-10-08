Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $2,801,000. Myecfo LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.8% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

