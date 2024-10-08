Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 3,038 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth $50,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

