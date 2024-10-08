Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.67.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

