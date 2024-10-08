iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Callan Family Office LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 771,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.1% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 114,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,312,000 after buying an additional 31,507 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 104,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

