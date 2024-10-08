Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $209.88 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00008373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and $209.88 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,268.61 or 0.99925946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,796,732 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,758,739.20603 with 2,536,042,701.299206 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.2168971 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 572 active market(s) with $201,372,134.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

