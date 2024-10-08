Catizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.84 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Catizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Catizen has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Catizen has a market cap of $127.84 million and approximately $81.71 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,933 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.48324807 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $106,775,310.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

