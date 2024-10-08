Hedera 1-Day Volume Hits $40.27 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $40.27 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00042625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,131 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,130.76985 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05275983 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $43,644,454.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

