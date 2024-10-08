LUXO (LUXO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.29 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One LUXO token can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. LUXO has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $29,996.75 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00253866 BTC.

About LUXO

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

