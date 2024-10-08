Myria Trading Down 8.4% This Week (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Myria has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myria has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Myria token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00253866 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 23,766,730,812 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00279924 USD and is down -7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,272,087.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

