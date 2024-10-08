Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $107.73 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000713 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.