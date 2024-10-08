Bangor Savings Bank Sells 129 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,809,000 after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,971,000 after buying an additional 134,865 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

