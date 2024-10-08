Williams & Novak LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Williams & Novak LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,886,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.