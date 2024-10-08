Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 9,289 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 2.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $50,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $817.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $848.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $929.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $573.86 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

