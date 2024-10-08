Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 224 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $694.46.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $802.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $826.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $737.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

