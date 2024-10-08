Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.30. 224,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,375. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $385.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

