Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 159,596 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 221,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

