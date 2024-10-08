Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $337.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $233.81 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at $370,926,027.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.