Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 165,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $168.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

