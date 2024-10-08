Pacifica Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

RTX opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $125.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

