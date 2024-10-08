Greenfield Savings Bank Has $562,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Ossiam raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 807,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 234.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

