RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 56,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in RTX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research increased their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

