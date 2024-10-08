Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after buying an additional 116,020 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.17. 13,375,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,076,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.76. The company has a market cap of $279.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

