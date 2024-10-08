AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.82. The stock had a trading volume of 735,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.35 and a 200-day moving average of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $340.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

