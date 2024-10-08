Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.54.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $413.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

