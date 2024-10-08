Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $98.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,678. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

