Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.89. The company had a trading volume of 884,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,738. The stock has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $284.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.18.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

