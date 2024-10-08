Aprio Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $4,924,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

