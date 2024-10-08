Exeter Financial LLC Buys 167 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $156,482,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $123,681,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

CVX opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $170.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

