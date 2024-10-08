Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

