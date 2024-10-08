Axiom Advisory LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,774,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,904,000 after buying an additional 50,332 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $384.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

