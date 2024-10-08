Greenfield Savings Bank Has $387,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

EOG opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

