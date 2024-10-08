Axiom Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.