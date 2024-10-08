Axiom Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SLYG stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.17.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Think You Missed the AI Boom? These 3 Stocks Are Just Starting
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Pepsi Stock a Steal Today? Here’s What the Market Says
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Hims & Hers Stock Joins S&P 600: Is More Upside on the Horizon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.