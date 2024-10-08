Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 3,677 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 759,583 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after acquiring an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $67.58.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

