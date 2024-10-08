Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 4,466.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Catalent Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,410 shares of company stock valued at $732,680. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

