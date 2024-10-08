Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGE. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 113.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVGE opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.