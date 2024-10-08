Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $47,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,063,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 199,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

