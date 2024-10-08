Axiom Advisory LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Axiom Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $177.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

