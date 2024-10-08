Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $356.99 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $356.99 million and $9.56 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00042440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

