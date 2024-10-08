Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $117.16 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $117.16 million and approximately $887,754.02 worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 65,292,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,074,117 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

