Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $1.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00042440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,302,627,568 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

