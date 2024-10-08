Critical Analysis: The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) vs. Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zhibao Technology and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 1 3 1 3.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $43.60, suggesting a potential downside of 13.90%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group -3.67% 10.46% 3.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Zhibao Technology and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhibao Technology and The Baldwin Insurance Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.30 billion 4.57 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -54.98

Zhibao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats Zhibao Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

